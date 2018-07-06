Man attacked by bison at national recreational area

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man who entered the bison enclosure in a national recreation area straddling Kentucky and Tennessee was attacked.
Land Between the Lakes spokesman Chris Joyner tells news outlets that the man approached the bison after illegally entering the enclosure and was rammed Wednesday night. The man was at the South Bison Range, which has no driving trails.
Staff member and passers-by witnessed the attack and were able to pull the man from the enclosure. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he's in stable condition. The exact nature of his injuries is unknown.
Joyner says the wildlife at Land Between the Lakes should never be approached. Bison tend to be more aggressive at this time of the year to protect their calves.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman was attacked by a bison on her own farm Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A woman was attacked by a bison on her own farm Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Recent extreme heat and frequent rains have spurred more complaints about venomous black widow spiders in southwestern Indiana.Full Story >
Recent extreme heat and frequent rains have spurred more complaints about venomous black widow spiders in southwestern Indiana.Full Story >
The Sharonville Police Department has released dash camera video from an alleged June 28 OVI crash that took place on Main Street.Full Story >
The Sharonville Police Department has released dash camera video from an alleged June 28 OVI crash that took place on Main Street.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
A section of Florence, Ky. appears to have taken the brunt of a storm cell that barreled through Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A section of Florence, Ky. appears to have taken the brunt of a storm cell that barreled through Thursday afternoon.Full Story >