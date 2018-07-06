4 men accused of impersonating TX police to pull over drivers in YouTube prank

Pranksters are facing charges after allegedly posing as police officers to video themselves pulling over unsuspecting drivers. (Source: KTRK/Houston Police Department via CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Four Texas men allegedly posted videos online of them pulling over vehicles like they were police officers.

They said it was just a prank. But in the eyes of the law, it's a crime.

In a 15-minute video, the group rides around looking for people to pull over. Their car is equipped with lights on top and below. The suspects even have a police badge.

After pulling people over, the suspects would approach the other vehicle.

In some cases, they even asked for licenses and told people to put their hands against the car.

Officers said the recordings took place last month.

The suspects were in court Thursday morning. They each face a felony "impersonating a public servant" charge.

"It's against the law. It's something that we take very seriously because we have had situations where someone has impersonated an officer for purposes of committing crimes," said Officer Rafael Pantoja with the Houston Police Department.

The suspects all posted bond Thursday. They're due back in court next month.

If convicted, each man faces up to 10 years behind bars.

Authorities say to call 911 immediately if you suspect you're being pulled over by someone impersonating an officer.

