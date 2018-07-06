4 men accused of impersonating TX police to pull over drivers in YouTube prank

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, beginning his Pyongyang trip, says North Korea is ready to get specific about denuclearization commitments.Full Story >
The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.
Pranksters are facing charges after allegedly posing as police officers to video themselves pulling over unsuspecting drivers.
The soccer team has been trapped in the cave since June 23, after fierce rains raised the water level while they were inside.
President Donald Trump has spoken with seven potential candidates and is set to announce his decision on Monday.
