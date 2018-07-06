Family entertainment complex opens in Forest Park

The extreme heat has many people staying indoors where it's cool but that doesn't mean you have to be a couch potato, a new family fun entertainment complex opens Friday evening in Forest Park that offers lots of fun but also relief from the heat.

The Omni Funplex is a 35,000 square foot complex that offers several dinning options, a full bar, bowling lanes, separate laser tag, trampoline, and virtual reality arenas and TV's throughout the facility showing live sports for the parents who'd rather lounge while the kids play.

"Our entire community is pleased with this wonderful project. The management team at Omni Funplex has created a unique, one of a kind experience that is sure to be a hit with kids of all ages," said Charles Johnson, Forest Park Mayor.

The complex located at 12171 Omniplex Court in Forest Park opens Friday at 6 p.m. following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

For more information or to plan a visit, go to: https://omnifunplex.com/

