33 dead in Quebec heat wave

MONTREAL (CTV/CNN) – A record-breaking heat wave is smothering parts of central and eastern Canada.

The heat wave has blanketed Quebec, and it's taking a toll. Public health officials said the number of heat-related deaths has now jumped to 33.

"What we know is, first they have heat stroke. But most of the people who die, they are vulnerable. Most of them have a chronic disease condition," said Dr. Mylene Drouin, head of the regional health authority.

Public health officials are urging people to stay hydrated, and to keep an eye on family and neighbors.

They said the risk increases with every scorching hot day, especially for those who don't have access to air conditioning.

Oppressive heat and humidity have gripped the province for an entire week.

"I mean, this is pretty exceptional. Usually these kinds of heat waves last for three, four, five days, but this one lasted for seven days, and that doesn't happen quite often," said Alexandre Parent, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Crowds have grown noticeably thin at Montreal's most popular tourist spots.

There are more paramedics on standby, on the lookout for symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

"There will be nausea, vomiting, loss of consciousness," said Danick Duvert, a paramedic.

There will soon be relief from the heat, since cooler temperatures are on their way to the province.

