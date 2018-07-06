'Tiny' Beryl becomes first hurricane of Atlantic hurricane season

(RNN/CNN) - A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday, but it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland,

Maximum sustained wInds reached 75 mph, but there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, though interests in the Lesser Antilles should watch the storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

Moving west at 14 mph, the storm is located about 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center describes Beryl as a "very compact hurricane," with hurricane-force winds extending 10 miles from the center, and tropical-storm force winds seen up to 35 miles from the center.

Beryl could get even stronger over the next day or so, then weaken quickly to a tropical storm or even a trough as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles late this weekend and hits wind shear.

The NHC's forecast discussion advises, however, that Beryl's small size means "there is greater uncertainty than usual regarding Beryl's intensity forecast."

Hurricane Beryl's small eye has become apparent in infrared satellite pictures early this morning. The latest forecast information can be found at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/MRyNzUaJyN — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 6, 2018

