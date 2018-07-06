'Tiny' Hurricane Beryl strengthens; another storm may develop off NC coast

A tropical system may cause headaches in the Carolinas. Hurricane Beryl, however, is not expected to cause the U.S. problems. (Source: NHC)

(RNN/CNN) - A tropical system developed into Hurricane Beryl on Friday. Even though it's not expected to become a threat to the U.S. mainland, the hurricane's future remains uncertain, as the forecast keeps changing.

However, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said another low-pressure system a few hundred miles southeast of North Carolina may develop into a tropical depression and move slowly or stall over the weekend.

People along the Carolina coast should monitor the progress of this tropical system, as conditions are favorable for its development, with a 70-percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and an 80-percent chance over the next five days.

Hurricane Beryl's maximum sustained winds reached 80 mph on Friday. It's moving west at 15 mph and located about 1,045 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Even though there are no watches or warnings yet. in effect, interests in the Lesser Antilles should watch the hurricane as it might still retain hurricane-strength winds by the time it gets there, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Hurricane Center describes Beryl as a "very compact hurricane," with hurricane-force winds extending 10 miles from the center, and tropical-storm force winds seen up to 35 miles from the center.

Beryl could get even stronger over the next day or so, then weaken to a tropical storm or even a trough by the time it reaches Hispaniola, where impact with land and unfavorable conditions should destroy it.

The NHC's forecast discussion advises, however, that Beryl's small size means "there is greater uncertainty than usual regarding Beryl's intensity forecast."

