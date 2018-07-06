'This never should've happened': 92-year-old who allegedly killed son threatened him weeks ago, granddaughter says

Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."

'You took my life, so I'm taking yours': 92-year-old woman shot and killed son, police said

About a week and a half before Monday's killing and 92-year-old Anna Blessing's arrest, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the condo four times in one day for domestic issues. (Source: Mariposa County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - Deputies said they found 13 guns inside the home of a 92-year-old woman who is accused of shooting and killing her son.

They're also investigating recordings in which the victim appears to be telling his daughter of threats against his life.

The victim's daughter, Barbara Blessing, said she wants to know why they didn't take her grandmother's guns.

"This never should've happened,” she said. “If anything else, if she needed to keep those guns, those bullets should've been taken out."

Sheriff Paul Penzone said his executive chief is doing an audit on all of the calls to the home before Anna Blessing allegedly shot and killed her son, Tom Blessing.

"Should we have fallen short in any way, it is our responsibility to assure that has not occurred, and if it has occurred, we act accordingly," he said.

Barbara Blessing said her grandmother told her dad's girlfriend she would go into his bedroom and shoot him in the head. That is exactly what she's accused of doing.

She recorded a conversation with her dad two weeks ago, in which he said, "The sheriff has already been here and gone. Nothing he or we can do unless she makes the threat to my face."

Penzone was asked if that was true, is there nothing they can do if the threat is not made directly.

“Not necessarily. There are other factors that could establish or diminish the threshold for violating the crime," he said.

