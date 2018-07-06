VIDEO: Car slams into PA house at 80 mph

A homeowner was stuck with steep repair costs after a car crashed into her home. (Source: WPMT/Jennifer Smith via CNN)

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA (WPMT/CNN) – A woman is stuck with the repair costs after a driver crashed his car into her home Wednesday.

Now she's looking to take legal action.

Her home security cameras captured the car going 80 miles per hour, crashing into her home, going airborne and landing on its side.

"At first I thought maybe a bookcase fell over or something, but it was so loud and it went on for so long that I knew someone had hit the house," said Jennifer Smith, the homeowner.

Police said the driver, Kameron Smith of York, PA, was trying to flee authorities while driving under the influence.

"He actually apologized and said that there's not enough apologies in the world, and I said, 'No, there aren't enough apologies in the world,' and he was taken away in handcuffs," Smith said.

That's when Jennifer Smith learned Kameron Smith's car wasn’t registered or insured.

"It is very frustrating, because now my homeowners' insurance policy is going to go through the roof, or they may even drop me at this point," Jennifer Smith said. "And at least, you know, I'm going to have coverage, but it doesn't seem fair that I'm stuck holding the bag and having to deal with all of this."

Smith's neighbor, Jeff Witmer, who also happens to be a contractor, saw what happened and offered to help board everything up, at no charge.

Smith said she owes almost $1,000 in deductible costs, plus an estimated $20,000 or more that she's hoping the insurance will cover.

"I'll ask for restitution as part of [Kameron Smith's] criminal charges to make sure I get at least the deductible back that I have to pay out of pocket," Jennifer Smith said. "But that doesn't always guarantee you're going to see your money."

The driver faces a wide range of charges, including driving under the influence, driving under suspension, fleeing and eluding, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WPMT via CNN. All rights reserved.