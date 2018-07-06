Owner of stolen car says keys possibly left in vehicle

The soccer team has been trapped in the cave since June 23, after fierce rains raised the water level while they were inside.Full Story >
The soccer team has been trapped in the cave since June 23, after fierce rains raised the water level while they were inside.Full Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.Full Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.Full Story >
A homeowner was stuck with steep repair costs after a car crashed into her home.Full Story >
A homeowner was stuck with steep repair costs after a car crashed into her home.Full Story >
About a week and a half before Monday's killing and 92-year-old Anna Blessing's arrest, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the condo four times in one day for domestic issues.Full Story >
About a week and a half before Monday's killing and 92-year-old Anna Blessing's arrest, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the condo four times in one day for domestic issues.Full Story >
She said the creatures have invaded her apartment despite the fact that the management company sprayed her apartment, and now she wants to leave.Full Story >
She said the creatures have invaded her apartment despite the fact that the management company sprayed her apartment, and now she wants to leave.Full Story >