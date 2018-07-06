Owner of stolen car says keys possibly left in vehicle

Key may have been left inside car that was stolen (Pixabay)

The owner of a car in Evanston may have left the keys in the vehicle making it an easy target for a thief.

Cincinnati Police are investigating a report of an auto theft that occurred in the 1900 block of Kinney Avenue.

Investigators said the crime happened some time in the overnight between Monday, July 2, 8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 3, at 7:40 a.m.

The victim told police that his car was stolen from where it had been parked on the street and that the keys may have been inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Police said the car is a silver and gold 2008 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate of EN30BQ.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

