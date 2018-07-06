Man's foot sinks 'thigh deep' in melted road during sweltering h - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man's foot sinks 'thigh deep' in melted road during sweltering heatwave

NEWCASTLE, UK (RNN) - A man had to be rescued after his left leg sank “thigh deep” into a road.

Firefighters had to dig the unidentified man out of the tarmac on a back road in Heaton, a suburb of Newcastle, UK, when it became soft and melted due to a heatwave.

Firefighters with the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service set the man free using a hammer and chisel.

He escaped the episode unharmed because he was wearing his grandfather’s Dr. Martens, the fire service said.

The U.S. and other parts of the continent have been under a sweltering heatwave for days.

In Quebec, Canada, 33 people were killed due to a record heatwave. 

The U.K.'s ordeal is just beginning. It's bracing for its longest heatwave in history with temperatures expected to get into the 90s over the weekend.

