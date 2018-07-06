2 suspects arrested, 2 more sought in rape of teen sisters

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested and two others are being sought for the kidnapping and sexual assault of two teen sisters at a northwest Ohio motel.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday arrested 28-year-old David Contreras in Lubbock, Texas. Bowling Green police say he's been charged with rape and kidnapping for the June 28 sexual assault of the sisters, ages 13 and 14, at a Days Inn where they were staying with their mother.

Authorities continue to search for 19-year-old Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos, whose age isn't known. Both are charged with rape and kidnapping.

Twenty-four-year-old Juan Simon was arrested shortly after the alleged assault and is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Juan Garcia Rios Adiel's last name.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.