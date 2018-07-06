AMBER ALERT: Mother and 6-year-old daughter still missing, accomplice arrested

Celina Evans is accused of assisting Ashley Hardy in abducting Malayah Sisco. Evans was arrested and her car located Friday morning, but the mother and daughter are still missing. (Provided photo)

6-year-old Malayah Sisco was taken on July 4, officials say. An Amber Alert was issued July 5 around 7 p.m. (Provided photo)

A woman has been arrested for assisting in the abduction of a missing 6-year-old girl who is the subject of an active Amber Alert, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Hardy and Celina Evans abducted Malayah Sisco from the girl's Symmes Township home around 11:30 p.m. on July 4, officials said.

Hardy, 26, is Malayah’s biological mother but does not have custody of the child.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Malayah on the evening of Thursday, July 5.

Deputies said Evans and Hardy were likely in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.

By Friday morning, Evans, 26, had been arrested and her Chevrolet Traverse was found, but Hardy and her young daughter remain missing. They are still believed to be together, deputies said Friday.

Malayah, 6, is a black female who is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt with red and blue designs on the front, a grey skirt with brown shoes, and braids with red and blue beads.

Hardy is a 26-year-old black female who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the child could be in danger because of the mother's mental state and alleged recent use of drugs.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

