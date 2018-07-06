Shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt at Fourth of July party

LIMA, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are investigating a shooting that killed a man and wounded five people following a Fourth of July party.
The Lima News reports Lima police say a handgun believed to have been used during the shooting early Thursday was found at the United Auto Workers hall being rented for a private party. No arrests have been made.
Authorities say 23-year-old Carrington Lott, of Lima, died from gunshot wounds at a hospital while two men and three women were treated for non-fatal wounds.
