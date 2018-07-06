Fermi 2 nuclear plant in Michigan at lower power for repairs

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is operating at reduced power for repairs.
The Monroe News reports Fermi 2 in Monroe County was cut back this week to 60 percent power. DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait says power was reduced for repairs to an electrical component on the non-nuclear portion of the plant.
Power will be brought back up when repairs are complete. Tait says the component isn't related to any safety systems and the plant remains "in a safe, stable condition."
The Detroit-based utility's plant is located along Lake Erie in Frenchtown Township, near Michigan's border with Ohio.
Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
