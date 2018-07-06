Court docs: Indiana man accused of killing mom's boyfriend with hammer

An Indiana man is accused of murdering his mother’s boyfriend with a hammer, according to Switzerland County court documents.

Investigators report that on June 2 Switzerland County deputies responded to a 911 call made by Justin C. Girdler, 25, reporting a domestic abuse incident at his mother’s home.

Girdler advised the dispatcher that he was armed with a sledgehammer for protection from his mother’s live-in boyfriend, Dennis A. Dziwulski, if needed.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Girdler with a hammer and officers ordered him to set it aside while they investigated, court documents showed.

Deputies learned Girdler was visiting his mother, Vivian Moore, and Dziwulski at their home. They found no cause for arrest and ordered Girdler to leave the home at Dziwulski’s request.

Moore left with Girdler and officers waited at the home for a “few minutes” to make sure they didn’t return. Officers said Girdler had told them before he left that he was upset that Dziwulski was not arrested.

The next morning on June 3, officers found Dziwulski’s 2008 Chevy Trailblazer abandoned along a dead-end road in Carroll County, Ky. Officers were unable to reach Dziwulski and his vehicle was towed and stored at a towing business in Carrollton, Ky.

Almost three weeks later, Doug Dziwulski, Dennis’ brother, reported to police he had not heard from Dennis since he spoke to him on the phone the same day Girdler made the call about domestic abuse to police.

Doug told police that Dennis had told him about the police being called out to his house and that his relationship with Moore may be ending. Doug told investigators he tried several times to contact his brother over the next few days, but eventually he got a message saying Dennis’ phone was no longer in service.

Doug told police he then called Moore and she told him he moved back to Maryland after they split up on the Saturday officers were called out to her home. He said his brother was also reportedly not showing up for work and requested that a missing person investigation begin.

Investigators spoke to Dziwulski’s employer, his landlord, and an auto dealership attempting to collect payments for the Chevy Trailblazer he had purchased from the business. They all told officers that Moore had told them he moved back to Maryland.

The landlord informed investigators that Moore had left the home the week following the visit from police to her home about the domestic violence call, said court documents.

Moore then told investigators that after police left on June 2, her son dropped her off at her home that evening and she found Dziwulski had packed his clothes in his vehicle.

She said the two began arguing again, which led to a physical confrontation, according to court documents.

Moore told investigators she was able to get away at which point Dziwulski threw his cellphone, breaking it. She said he then “walked out the door while saying he was moving to Maryland.”

Moore told police the last time she saw him he was pulling out the driveway.

According to court documents, investigators then searched the vacant mobile home and found “evidence of a significant blood-related event was found in the living room of the home.”

Officers searched the woods surrounding the mobile home and found Dziwulski’s body with a fractured skull about 50 yards from the home.

Moore and Girdler first told investigators that Moore had struck Dziwulski in the head several times with a cast iron skillet because she was tired of his mental and physical abuse “so she took the opportunity to kill him as he slept on the couch.”

Then after several interviews, Moore told investigators that Dziwulski was lying on the couch while the two were involved in a verbal argument when unprovoked Girdler struck Dziwulski in the back of the head with a hammer. Moore told police she initially claimed responsibility for Dziwulski’s death attempting to protect her son, court documents said.

Girdler originally told investigators that he arrived at his mother’s home finding Dziwulski dead, but later said that while Dziwulski was lying on the couch he did hit him three times in the head with a hammer after he claimed his mother had already struck him on the back of the head with the cast iron skillet. Court documents showed Girdler told investigators he felt forced to do it “after being intimidated by his mother.”

Moore and Girdler told police that they initially hid Dziwulski’s body under the house and that later Girdler had moved it out into the woods where police eventually found it.

Girdler, his girlfriend, and her brother participated in hiding Dziwulski’s vehicle in Kentucky where police later found it, said police.

Police said they have surveillance video from a Circle K near the Markland Locks and Dam at the Indiana/ Kentucky border on June 3 of the group in two vehicles, one of them Dziwulski’s.

Police said although the remains found in the woods have yet to be positively identified, investigators believe it is Dziwulski’s body.

Girdler is facing four felony charges, one count of Murder and three counts of Obstruction of Justice. He is being held Switzerland County in the jail.

