Trees falls onto vehicle, killing driver in Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a falling tree has killed a 60-year-old motorist in northeast Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the name of the man killed early Friday on a street in Cuyahoga Falls hasn't been released.

Police say safety forces responded around 5:50 a.m. near Gorge Metro Park. No one else was in the vehicle. The man died at a hospital.

Cuyahoga Falls police Lt. Chad Johnson says recent storms and high winds were likely factors in why the tree fell.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.