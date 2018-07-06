Trees falls onto vehicle, killing driver in Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a falling tree has killed a 60-year-old motorist in northeast Ohio.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the name of the man killed early Friday on a street in Cuyahoga Falls hasn't been released.
Police say safety forces responded around 5:50 a.m. near Gorge Metro Park. No one else was in the vehicle. The man died at a hospital.
Cuyahoga Falls police Lt. Chad Johnson says recent storms and high winds were likely factors in why the tree fell.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
An Indiana man is accused of murdering his mother’s boyfriend with a hammer, according to Switzerland County court documents.Full Story >
An Indiana man is accused of murdering his mother’s boyfriend with a hammer, according to Switzerland County court documents.Full Story >
A mother is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a northern Kentucky pool and water park.Full Story >
A mother is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a northern Kentucky pool and water park.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati.?Full Story >
Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati.?Full Story >