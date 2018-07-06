Police: Robbery suspect threw victim into wall, glass table

Cincinnati police are investigating an East Westwood home invasion robbery.

The victim told police that a suspect broke into her apartment Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard, grabbed her, then threw her into a wall and a glass table.

She said the suspect then took a box filled with cash from her apartment and fled on foot.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.