Crash shuts down I-471 near Fort Thomas exit

SB 471 is shutdown at the 1.8mm (KTC)

The Southbound lanes of Interstate 471 are shut down after a crash near the Fort Thomas exit Friday, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

First responders were on the scene by 2 p.m. and appeared to be towing a vehicle that traveled over the guardrail and into the embankment.

It is not clear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

