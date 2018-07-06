Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse top restaurant lists

Only restaurant chains with a national footprint are included in the rankings. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – When it comes to eating out, Chick-fil-A and Texas Roadhouse top the fast food and full-service lists in the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report.

The report measures customer happiness in nine different areas, including accuracy and speed of order, quality and variety of food and restaurant cleanliness and layout.

Overall, customer satisfaction is higher this year across the board - up by nearly 4 percent at the full-service chains and more than a percent at the fast food places.

More than 22,000 people were interviewed to come up with the rankings. Only chains with a national footprint were included.

Top 10 fast food restaurants:

Chick-fil-A Panera Bread Papa John’s Pizza Hut Subway Arby’s Chipolte Domino’s Dunkin’ Donuts Starbucks

Top 10 full-service restaurants:

Texas Roadhouse Cracker Barrel LongHorn Steakhouse Olive Garden Outback Steakhouse Red Lobster Red Robin TGI Fridays Applebee’s Chili’s

