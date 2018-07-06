GOP senator concerned about Trump tariff battles

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - A Republican senator and former U.S. trade official says he's concerned about the impact President Donald Trump's tariff battles will have on the Ohio economy.
Sen. Rob Portman, a U.S. trade representative during George W. Bush's presidency, says he supports being tough with China but would like to see more caution and more negotiation with the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
The United States and China launched a trade war with each other Friday. The Trump administration's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from U.S. allies have also triggered trade retaliation.
Portman says that retaliation can hurt farmers, other workers and service providers. He says he's hearing concerns from people as he travels around the state.
Portman on Friday visited PreventionFirst!, an anti-drug coalition he's long been involved with.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Southbound lanes of Interstate 471 are shut down after a crash near the Fort Thomas exit Friday, according to Campbell County dispatchers.Full Story >
The Southbound lanes of Interstate 471 are shut down after a crash near the Fort Thomas exit Friday, according to Campbell County dispatchers.Full Story >
A mother is in custody and her 6-year-old daughter has been found in good condition, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.Full Story >
A mother is in custody and her 6-year-old daughter has been found in good condition, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating an East Westwood home invasion robbery.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating an East Westwood home invasion robbery.Full Story >
An Indiana man is accused of murdering his mother’s boyfriend with a hammer, according to Switzerland County court documents.Full Story >
An Indiana man is accused of murdering his mother’s boyfriend with a hammer, according to Switzerland County court documents.Full Story >
A mother is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a northern Kentucky pool and water park.Full Story >
A mother is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a northern Kentucky pool and water park.Full Story >