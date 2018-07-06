GOP senator concerned about Trump tariff battles

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Republican senator and former U.S. trade official says he's concerned about the impact President Donald Trump's tariff battles will have on the Ohio economy.

Sen. Rob Portman, a U.S. trade representative during George W. Bush's presidency, says he supports being tough with China but would like to see more caution and more negotiation with the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

The United States and China launched a trade war with each other Friday. The Trump administration's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from U.S. allies have also triggered trade retaliation.

Portman says that retaliation can hurt farmers, other workers and service providers. He says he's hearing concerns from people as he travels around the state.

Portman on Friday visited PreventionFirst!, an anti-drug coalition he's long been involved with.

