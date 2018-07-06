Man found in stranger's bed with pants down, hatchet in hand

A hatchet-wielding man snuck into a stranger's house and was found pantsless in the homeowner's bed Friday, according to Middletown police records.

Middletown police were called to the 1300 block of Woodlawn Avenue on a report of a burglary early Friday morning.

The female homeowner found Michael Robert McClain, 39, "with his pants down, holding his penis with his right hand and had a hatchet, deadly weapon, in his left hand," the police report states.

The woman asked her husband to help get McClain out of the residence. He was armed with a gun when he tried to wake up Mclain, police said.

The husband told police he was in fear for himself and his family so he struck McClain in the head with the handgun. A fight then ensued.

According to the police report, the husband fought McClain out of the bedroom, through the kitchen and outside of the house.

When McClain came at the husband, he fired one shot into the ground.

Police said McClain then fled behind the detached garage and came back towards the husband with the hatchet, so he fired another shot into the ground and McClain fled from the scene.

Police found him on the sidewalk bleeding from the head in the 200 block of Young Street.

He was arrested for aggravated burglary, felonious assault and public indecency.

McClain was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment and was booked in Middletown Jail.

No one in the home was injured.

