White supremacist fliers dismay CA town

SARATOGA, CA (KRON/CNN) - People in a California community are dismayed after someone put up racist posters downtown.

They have since been taken down, but no one knows who is responsible.

The posters encouraged people to report undocumented immigrants by calling the phone number for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

There's also the web address of a Texas-based white supremacist group.

In a statement on Thursday, Saratoga's mayor said, "These posters do not represent what the city of Saratoga stands for."

Neighbors expressed outrage that alt-right propaganda would be posted in their community.

"Well, my visceral reaction is that it’s disgusting and saddens me,” said Dr. Greg Sancier, a resident in the town.

Sancier said he's dismayed that someone would be so bold as to post blatant racism.

He said it was upsetting “that in this community that is so diverse, and of varying backgrounds and cultural backgrounds of every type you can think of, that someone would be that racist to distribute that type of literature."

He also didn’t recall anything like this happening before.

"I'm unaware of anything like this previously,” he said. “Certainly in other parts of the country but not in this community."

The mayor said that "there are no specific steps being taken to prevent this from occurring again." but added that "public works will be going around to make sure this is prevented."

