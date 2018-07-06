White supremacist fliers dismay CA town

The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.Full Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he has narrowed down, to two or three, the list of contenders he's considering for the Supreme Court.Full Story >
