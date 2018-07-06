White supremacist fliers dismay CA town - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

White supremacist fliers dismay CA town

The posters list the web address of a Texas-based white supremacist group. (Source: KRON/CNN) The posters list the web address of a Texas-based white supremacist group. (Source: KRON/CNN)

SARATOGA, CA (KRON/CNN) - People in a California community are dismayed after someone put up racist posters downtown.

They have since been taken down, but no one knows who is responsible.

The posters encouraged people to report undocumented immigrants by calling the phone number for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

There's also the web address of a Texas-based white supremacist group.

In a statement on Thursday, Saratoga's mayor said, "These posters do not represent what the city of Saratoga stands for."

Neighbors expressed outrage that alt-right propaganda would be posted in their community.

"Well, my visceral reaction is that it’s disgusting and saddens me,” said Dr. Greg Sancier, a resident in the town.

Sancier said he's dismayed that someone would be so bold as to post blatant racism.

He said it was upsetting “that in this community that is so diverse, and of varying backgrounds and cultural backgrounds of every type you can think of, that someone would be that racist to distribute that type of literature."

He also didn’t recall anything like this happening before.

"I'm unaware of anything like this previously,” he said. “Certainly in other parts of the country but not in this community."

The mayor said that "there are no specific steps being taken to prevent this from occurring again." but added that "public works will be going around to make sure this is prevented."

Copyright 2018 KRON via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride

    US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride

    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-07-05 22:22:17 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-07-06 23:17:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

    The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.

    Full Story >

    The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.

    Full Story >

  • Immigrant PhD candidate rocked by sudden US Army discharge

    Immigrant PhD candidate rocked by sudden US Army discharge

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:28:00 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-07-06 23:17:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Knaak). In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. The man asked his name and location to be undisclosed for safety rea...(AP Photo/Mike Knaak). In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. The man asked his name and location to be undisclosed for safety rea...

    The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.

    Full Story >

    The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.

    Full Story >

  • Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 06:37:59 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-07-06 23:17:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...(AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, file). FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 1971 photo Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback 'The Diary of Anne Frank' in London, Great Britain. New research sugge...
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive...Full Story >
    Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive immigration policy and the war.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly