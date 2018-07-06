Water rescue teams searching for 7-year-old boy in Stonelick State Park

Crews are searching for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming at Stonelick State Park on Friday, officials said.

The park is located in Clermont County.

The boy was last seen around 5 p.m. when he was swimming. Officials said is appears he went under and never resurfaced.

No other details have been released.

