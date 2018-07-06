Rumpke workers caught on cam pocketing trash

An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.Full Story >
A hatchet-wielding man snuck into a stranger's house and was found pantsless in the homeowner's bed Friday, according to Middletown police records.Full Story >
Authorities say a suspected drug dealer was arrested after he brought drugs to an unmarked K-9 law enforcement vehicle in Goose Creek.Full Story >
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Costco's across the country will look a little different this summer. The warehouse retailer announced that their food court will no longer carry the popular polish dog at a majority of its locations. The reason? A push toward healthier food choices. In addition to the polish dog, the mixed berry sundae has been replaced with an açai fruit bowl, with organic burgers and plant-based protein salads making a place for themselves on the menu as well. While Costco members ...Full Story >
