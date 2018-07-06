Development districts sue Bevin administration over $867K

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A lawsuit from regional development groups says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration withheld funds after the Republican governor issued a budget reduction order for most state agencies last year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports seven of Kentucky's 15 Area Development Districts filed a lawsuit June 28 saying the state Department for Local Government used $867,000 intended for the districts to make up its own budget shortfall. The lawsuit asserts that the department's actions, approved by the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, violated multiple constitutional and statutory provisions.

The development districts are run by county judge-executives and funnel state and federal funds into programs for public safety, workforce development, regional planning and elder care.

DLG Commissioner Sandy Dunahoo accused the districts of wasting taxpayer money on the lawsuit in a Thursday statement.

