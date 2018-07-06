Development districts sue Bevin administration over $867K

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A lawsuit from regional development groups says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration withheld funds after the Republican governor issued a budget reduction order for most state agencies last year.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports seven of Kentucky's 15 Area Development Districts filed a lawsuit June 28 saying the state Department for Local Government used $867,000 intended for the districts to make up its own budget shortfall. The lawsuit asserts that the department's actions, approved by the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, violated multiple constitutional and statutory provisions.
The development districts are run by county judge-executives and funnel state and federal funds into programs for public safety, workforce development, regional planning and elder care.
DLG Commissioner Sandy Dunahoo accused the districts of wasting taxpayer money on the lawsuit in a Thursday statement.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A hatchet-wielding man snuck into a stranger's house and was found pantsless in the homeowner's bed Friday, according to Middletown police records.Full Story >
A hatchet-wielding man snuck into a stranger's house and was found pantsless in the homeowner's bed Friday, according to Middletown police records.Full Story >
A police chase that started in Northern Kentucky ended on I-275 northbound near the US-50 border by the Ohio and Indiana line, officials said.Full Story >
A police chase that started in Northern Kentucky ended on I-275 northbound near the US-50 border by the Ohio and Indiana line, officials said.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said a 7-year-old boy that was reported missing at Stonelick State Park is safe with his mom.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said a 7-year-old boy that was reported missing at Stonelick State Park is safe with his mom.Full Story >
Two Rumpke employees were caught on camera digging through trash Friday morning on Forest Valley Drive.Full Story >
Two Rumpke employees were caught on camera digging through trash Friday morning on Forest Valley Drive.Full Story >
A mother is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a northern Kentucky pool and water park.Full Story >
A mother is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a northern Kentucky pool and water park.Full Story >