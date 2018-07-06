Steve Ditko, Spider-Man co-creator and influential comic artist, died last month

(RNN) – Steve Ditko, a co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange with Stan Lee, died late last month.

The death was only revealed on Friday by a number of entertainment news outlets who confirmed it with the New York City Police Department.

Ditko was 90.

He was the original artist for “The Amazing Spider-Man” when it began publication in 1963 and, with Lee, launched another iconic comic that year in “Doctor Strange.”

He also illustrated the final issue of the original six-issue run of “The Incredible Hulk.”

The Hollywood Reporter said he was found in his apartment on June 29. Authorities believed he had been dead for a few days.

Ditko was born on Nov. 2, 1927 in Johnstown, PA. He studied under Batman artist Jerry Robinson following a period of military service, and joined the precursor to Marvel, Atlas Comics, in 1955.

After leaving Marvel in 1966, he had a long career with stints at DC Comics, Charlton Comics (where he began his career before joining Atlas) and various other independent publishers.

He remained a quiet figure, even as Spiderman exploded into a major-money movie franchise and as Lee came to be seen as something like the father of modern comics.

“When I do a job, it’s not my personality that I’m offering the readers, but my art work,” he once said. “It’s not what I’m like that counts what I did and how well it was done. I produce a product, a comic art story.”

He was inducted to comics’ Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1990.

