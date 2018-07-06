Police chase started in NKY ends near Ohio/Indiana line - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police chase started in NKY ends near Ohio/Indiana line

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A police chase that started in Northern Kentucky ended on I-275 northbound near the US-50 underpass by the Ohio and Indiana line, officials said.

According to police, the chase began in Newport and continued onto I-275 for about 25 minutes.

Authorities have not released any other details.

No injuries have been reported.

