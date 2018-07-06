Kentucky developer challenges city hall selection process

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky developer plans to challenge a city committee's selection process for a proposed new government building.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports lawyers for Cowgill Partners said in a letter that month that their challenge is premised on their bid being lower than CRM Companies' winning proposal.

CRM's proposal would move Lexington city employees currently housed in five different buildings to one new city hall downtown. Lexington's purchasing director, Todd Slatin, says CRM's proposal ended up saving the city money through the square footage and number of parking spaces it offered, as well as the revenue from selling the five buildings.

Cowgill's lawyers pushed back, saying Lexington is conflating value and dollars.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has yet to award the bid. Several councilmembers expressed reservations about the whole project Tuesday.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

