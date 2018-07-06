Officer attempting to stop dog attack hits woman with shotgun pellet

According to police, a woman was hit by a shotgun pellet after an officer was attempting to stop a dog from attacking a man Friday night.

Police said around 9 p.m. officers responded to the report of a dog attack at 49 Graham Street in Clifton.

When officers arrived, the dog became aggressive and advanced toward an officer.

According to police, the officer fired one round from a shotgun, striking the dog and stopping the threat. One of the shotgun pellets is believed to have struck the woman who was attempting to contain the dog.

The woman was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The man who was being attacked by the dog was also transported to UC Medical Center with leg injuries.

The SPCA has taken the dog and are assisting police in the investigation.

