Officer attempting to stop dog attack hits woman with shotgun pellet

An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.Full Story >
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.Full Story >
She said the creatures have invaded her apartment despite the fact that the management company sprayed her apartment, and now she wants to leave.Full Story >
She said the creatures have invaded her apartment despite the fact that the management company sprayed her apartment, and now she wants to leave.Full Story >
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews are working a water rescue in Bohicket Creek.Full Story >
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews are working a water rescue in Bohicket Creek.Full Story >
A pregnant woman was shot five times in a drive-by shooting in Savannath, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.Full Story >
A pregnant woman was shot five times in a drive-by shooting in Savannath, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.Full Story >