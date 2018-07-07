Woman caught on camera launching fireworks at NY crowd - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera shooting fireworks at people.

It happened Monday night in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights.

Cellphone video shows the woman appearing to aim a Roman candle at pedestrians scattering away, shooting fireworks over people's heads and into a liquor store.

Police said there were no reported injuries from the incident.

"Someone could've definitely gotten hurt," said Stacey David, a Crown Heights resident.

Neighbors said similar illegal fireworks displays are common around the Fourth of July.

"I've lived here 10 years, and it's pretty consistent year to year," said Sam Schreiber, another neighborhood resident.

The New York Police Department has been warning people against lighting illegal fireworks for weeks, but lawbreakers have kept lighting them throughout the five boroughs.

Police tweeted photos showing some of the hundreds of illegal fireworks confiscated this week. Discarded fireworks boxes can still be found at almost every corner in Crown Heights.

"It's crazy. It's stupid. It's unnecessary," resident Shah Rochester said.

Sources said investigators are still trying to identify the woman recorded shooting fireworks at people. She could face charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of fireworks.

