Four people injured in Bond Hill head-on crash

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
BOND HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Four people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on Reading Road in Bond Hill Saturday morning.

A pickup truck crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming car, according to Cincinnati Fire District Chief Warren Weems.

Four people were taken to the hospital, two with non-life-threatening serious injures, reported Chief Weems.

Reading Road was shut down temporarily while crews cleared the vehicles involved in the accident.

