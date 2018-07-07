Four people injured in Bond Hill head-on crash

Some of Elon Musk's engineers from SpaceX and the Boring Company are scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Saturday.Full Story >
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.
