Battelle awards more than $600K to STEM field experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio-based research firm Battelle has given its highest amount in a single year to support out-of-classroom learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

Grants totaling $607,500 were awarded recently through the Battelle STEM Grant Program. The program supports central Ohio organizations that link STEM education to the arts.

The 14 grant recipients include COSI, the Columbus Museum of Art, Franklin Park Conservatory and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Subject areas include rocketry, computer science, agriculture, robotics and American Sign Language.

Battelle CEO and President Lou Von Thaer said great scientific progress doesn't rely solely on technical expertise but on creativity.

Providing new quality STEM education opportunities is Battelle's philanthropic priority.

