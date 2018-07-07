VIDEO: Waitress pulls out handgun after man attacks manager - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

VIDEO: Waitress pulls out handgun after man attacks manager

The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant. (Source: WISN/CNN) The manager told the customer to leave. He then attacked her. Police are still searching for the suspect who was a regular at the restaurant. (Source: WISN/CNN)

(WISN/CNN) - Milwaukee police are looking for a man involved in an attack at a Milwaukee restaurant.

The man punched the manager in the face and went after a waitress until she pulled a gun on him.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Everything happened pretty fast at a George Webb restaurant.

The manager at the grill that night said the customer was shouting at the waitress.

She told him to get out, and surveillance video shows the man viciously punch her in the face. He then he goes after the waitress.

The woman pulled out a handgun from her apron and only then did he retreat, still shouting at them as he left.

"Some people call it my district office," Bob Donovan, a Milwaukee alderman, said of the restaurant.

Donovan is a regular customer and knows both workers who were attacked.

"I was shocked and disgusted quite frankly that any man would treat a woman that way, number one, but be so bold and so aggressive in assaulting her," Donovan said.

Police are still looking for the man, who was identified after the manager posted the video on Facebook.

She didn't want to be interviewed on camera, but said the man was a regular customer, angry because the food was taking too long.

She suffered a concussion but is back at work.

"I thank God that the one waitress had a concealed carry and pulled out her gun," Donovan said, "I shudder to think what might have happened had she not been able to do that. What this guy would've done."

The waitress with the gun, quit that night.

"It's so sad that we have gotten to that point that a waitress working at a legitimate restaurant trying to eke out a living in my district, feels that they have to arm themselves for their own protection," Donovan said.

Both the manager and Donovan say the waitress had a concealed carry permit and was allowed to carry the gun at work.

Copyright 2018 WISN via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride

    US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride

    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-07-05 22:22:17 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-07-07 13:03:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.

    The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.

    Full Story >

    The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.

    Full Story >

  • Pompeo wraps up talks in N. Korea without seeing Kim Jong Un

    Pompeo wraps up talks in N. Korea without seeing Kim Jong Un

    Friday, July 6 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-07-07 02:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-07-07 13:03:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool). From left, aide Lisa Kenna, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Alex Wong, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, and NSC Korea Director Allis...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool). From left, aide Lisa Kenna, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Alex Wong, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, and NSC Korea Director Allis...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has opened a second day of talks with senior North Korean officials, with both sides saying they need clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

    Full Story >

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has opened a second day of talks with senior North Korean officials, with both sides saying they need clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

    Full Story >

  • Immigrant PhD candidate rocked by sudden US Army discharge

    Immigrant PhD candidate rocked by sudden US Army discharge

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:28:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-07-07 13:03:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Knaak). In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. The man asked his name and location to be undisclosed for safety rea...(AP Photo/Mike Knaak). In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. The man asked his name and location to be undisclosed for safety rea...

    The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.

    Full Story >

    The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly