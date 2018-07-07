Officer fires at aggressive dog with shotgun, wounds owner

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police say an officer forced to shoot at an aggressive dog has wounded the animal's owner.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment after the shooting around 9 p.m. Friday.
Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders says the officer fired one round with a shotgun as the dog advanced aggressively and a pellet struck the woman, who was trying to contain the animal, in the leg. The dog had earlier bitten a man.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has taken custody of the dog. Its condition hasn't been released.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
