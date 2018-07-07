Family mourns man stabbed to death after Covington bar fight

Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.

Police report 38-year-old Aaron Howard of Cincinnati was one of three people stabbed in an altercation July 1 that investigators believe began inside Pachinko Bar on West 6th. The fight then continued until the stabbings occurred in a nearby parking lot.

"We are in pain, an unbearable pain," said Frederica Howard, Aaron's cousin.

Howard's family held funeral services at Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home in Forest Park Saturday morning.

Frederica Howard said Aaron was a family man, "He was a very good son to his dad, my cousin. And his mom...a great father to each and everyone of his children."

Frederica Howard said Aaron's death has been particularly hard on the family because Aaron's father passed away this past February from cancer.

"He took care of his father. He visited him every day. Aaron was a humble, quiet, and peace loving man," said Howard.

The identities of the other two victims has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX19 will update this story.

