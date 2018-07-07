Ohio to spend Volkswagen settlement funds on clean vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio will spend the millions it receives from a national settlement over Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal on technology aimed at reducing air pollution.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the state will spend more than half of its $75 million share from a nearly $3 billion settlement on cleaner-running vehicles such as public school buses, public transit buses and freight trucks.
The settlement requires states to use the money to reduce the release of nitrogen oxide, a key component of smog, into the atmosphere. The money will be paid out over a 10-year period.
Just over $11 million of Ohio's settlement will be spent on charging stations and infrastructure for electric vehicles.
