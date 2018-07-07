Psychology museum explores what makes us human

By MITCH STACY
Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The new National Museum of Psychology explores what makes us human.
The museum at the University of Akron takes a deep dive into the study of why people do what they do, balancing the technical stuff with oddities and interactive exhibits.
Visitors can put together a puzzle that was used as an early intelligence test to assess the intellect of immigrants arriving in the U.S.
They also can measure their reaction time against that of legendary slugger Babe Ruth, and put themselves through an eye-opening multitasking exercise.
Displays tell the stories of how psychology has been used in everything from workplace efficiency to determining the level of caffeine in Coca-Cola and marketing handguns to women.
