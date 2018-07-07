Family of Ohio State doctor says it's cooperating in probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.
The Columbus Dispatch in a story published online Saturday said the statement was emailed by Scott Strauss, the son of the late Dr. Richard Strauss, who killed himself in 2005 at age 67. The statement says Strauss' family learned from news reports about the allegations that athletes were fondled by Strauss during medical examinations. The allegations date back to the 1970s.
Scott Strauss did not return messages Saturday or those previously left with him by The Associated Press.
The statement says "along with the alleged victims, our family seeks the truth."
