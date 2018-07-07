Wisconsin Badgers wrestler killed in Illinois vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Badgers wrestler has died in a vehicle crash in Illinois.
The University of Wisconsin athletics department confirmed in a statement that wrestler Eli Stickley was killed Thursday night. Stickley was a native of Urbana, Ohio, and wrestled in the 141-pound weight class at Wisconsin.
According to Illinois State Police, Stickley died after his Nissan pickup left the roadway on Interstate 74 in Henry County.
The Rock Island Argus reports that Stickley and a passenger were taken to Illini Hospital, where Stickley was pronounced dead. The passenger's identity and injuries were not immediately disclosed. The Illinois State Police didn't return telephone and email messages seeking details Saturday.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that his uncle, Ohio Conressman Jim Jordan, won two national championships at Wisconsin in the mid-1980s.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >
Four people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on Reading Road in Bond Hill Saturday morning.Full Story >
Four people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on Reading Road in Bond Hill Saturday morning.Full Story >
According to police, a woman was hit by a shotgun pellet after an officer was attempting to stop a dog from attacking a man Friday night.Full Story >
According to police, a woman was hit by a shotgun pellet after an officer was attempting to stop a dog from attacking a man Friday night.Full Story >
A police chase that started in Northern Kentucky ended on I-275 northbound near the US-50 border by the Ohio and Indiana line, officials said.Full Story >
A police chase that started in Northern Kentucky ended on I-275 northbound near the US-50 border by the Ohio and Indiana line, officials said.Full Story >