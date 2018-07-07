Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

Trump wants to keep his final decision under wraps until a 9 p.m. Monday announcement from the White House.Full Story >
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.Full Story >
Trump administration says it's freezing payments under an "Obamacare" program that protects insurers with sicker patients from financial losses.Full Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipFull Story >
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionFull Story >
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestFull Story >
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbFull Story >
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubFull Story >
