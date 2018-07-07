Woman kills father, lives with body in home for days, police say

Rocquel Priser denies killing her father and has not cooperated with police. (Source: WFTX/CNN)

COLLIER COUNTY (WFTX/CNN) - A Florida woman has been charged with murder after her father was found shot and killed in their home.

Authorities believe Rocquel Priser lived in the house with her father's corpse for several days.

The incident occurred last Sunday.

Priser, 38, was walking behind her parents inside their Golden Gate Estates home when Collier County sheriff's deputies say she shot her father in the head.

But the shooting wasn't reported.

On Tuesday, Priser’s mother Susan ran into the woods out, but fell and hurt herself.

Susan was taken to the hospital.

It wasn't until Thursday when Susan asked deputies to check on her husband.

When they got there, Priser was barricaded inside the home.

Deputies finally entered two hours later and arrested Priser only then finding her father's body wrapped in a cloth.

Their neighbor Dylan Singletary was shocked to hear the news.

"Especially for it to be this close, you know, it's an eye-opener,” Singletary said. “Who can you trust, you know what I mean? There's good people and bad people, but how do we know?"

Priser was charged with her father's murder.

She appeared in court Friday.

A judge set her bond at $500,000.

So far, Priser has refused to cooperate with investigators.

She said her mother is lying about her father's death.

