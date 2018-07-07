Cincinnati raises parking rates again to offset deficit

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati continues to raise parking rates to balance the city's budget despite complaints from business owners and residents.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports city officials raised parking rates last week for the third consecutive year. Parking is expected to produce $5 million in revenue, and along with other increased fines, fees and taxes, will help offset a $32 million deficit.
Parking rates will increase to as much as $2.75 an hour in some neighborhoods while parking near Paul Brown Stadium will cost a flat rate of $15 during Bengals football games.
Councilman Greg Landsman says the city needed to increase rates despite $10 million in budget cuts.
Some business owners say the rising cost of parking drives away customers.
Mayor John Cranley didn't respond to a request for comment.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
