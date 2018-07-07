Kentucky protesters, counter-group converge on immigration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of protesters against federal immigration policies and dozens of counter-protesters have converged in Kentucky.
According to local news reports, police separated the Occupy ICE protest side from the Three Percenters counter contingency Saturday in Louisville with fencing and officers, and trucks blocking nearby roads.
The groups chanted and insulted each other for hours, with no immediate reports of violence or arrests.
Louisville Police had a strong presence, with officers on foot, rooftops, helicopters and horses.
Police canceled Saturday vacation for officers because of the event.
Occupy ICE Louisville has protested outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement downtown office for about a week, calling for the agency's abolishment and opposing President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
The counter-protesters said they were standing up for the nation's laws and supporting Trump.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >
Four people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on Reading Road in Bond Hill Saturday morning.Full Story >
Four people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on Reading Road in Bond Hill Saturday morning.Full Story >
According to police, a woman was hit by a shotgun pellet after an officer was attempting to stop a dog from attacking a man Friday night.Full Story >
According to police, a woman was hit by a shotgun pellet after an officer was attempting to stop a dog from attacking a man Friday night.Full Story >