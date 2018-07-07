Bus goes up in flames, damages more than a dozen cars - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bus goes up in flames, damages more than a dozen cars

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flames. (Source: Falmouth Police Department) It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flames. (Source: Falmouth Police Department)

FALMOUTH, MA (CNN) - A bus went up in flames in Massachusetts Saturday morning, damaging a number of cars near it.

A Steamship Authority bus became fully engulfed in a ferry parking lot on Cape Cod. The bus had just returned to the lot to pick up passengers when it caught fire.

Officials with the Steamship Authority said a fellow bus driver alerted his colleague to smoke in the back of his bus.

There were no passengers onboard and the driver was able to get out safely.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flames.

More than a dozen vehicles also suffered fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

