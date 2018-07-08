Tropical Storm Chris forms from depression off Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)

(RNN) – A tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean has strengthened into Tropical Storm Chris, which is expected to meander off the coast of the Carolinas for days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The third tropical system of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season became a tropical storm early Sunday morning after initially forming as a tropical depression Friday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Chris is currently 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras, NC, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

It is forecast to remain off the coast of the Carolinas for the next several days before accelerating northeast Tuesday, according to the NHC.

Further strengthening of the storm is likely, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane by mid-week.

No coastal watches or warnings have been put into effect because of Chris, but those along the coast of North Carolina are encouraged to monitor the system.

Tropical Storm #Chris Advisory 7: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Chris. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2018

While Chris is not forecast to move over the next several days, Tropical Storm Beryl is moving west-northwestward toward the Lesser Antilles.

It is currently 240 miles east of Barbados and 340 miles east of Martinique.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Dominica and Guadeloupe.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.

Beryl is expected to remain on its current path, crossing the Lesser Antilles Sunday and moving near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Monday, according to the NHC.

However, the storm is forecast to weaken gradually, eventually becoming a trough of low pressure Monday as it moves across the Caribbean Sea.

Here are the 5 AM July 8 Key Messages regarding Tropical Storm #Beryl. More information at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/ttglGRVY10 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2018

