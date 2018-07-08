Appalachian region looks to Asia to revive economic hopes

By MARK GILLISPIE
Associated Press
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A slice of Appalachia along the Ohio River still struggling with the loss of manufacturing jobs from decades ago is looking to Asia to revive the region's fortunes.
A partnership between companies from Thailand and South Korea is considering building a multibillion-dollar petrochemical plant in eastern Ohio's Belmont County. The facility would convert ethane, a byproduct of natural gas drilling, into pellets used to manufacture all kinds of plastic products.
The hope is that the plant and others like it will attract other types of businesses and factories.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has called the proposed plan a "game changer."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
