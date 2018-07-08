Giuliani: No Cohen concerns 'as long as he tells the truth'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's attorney says they are unconcerned about anything the president's longtime personal lawyer could tell authorities.
Rudy Giuliani says on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that they have no worries about Michael Cohen "as long as he tells the truth."
FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room in New York in April as part of a probe into his business dealings. Cohen recently told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he is putting "family and country first" and protecting the president is not his priority.
Giuliani says Cohen "should cooperate with the government." He adds, "We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong."
Giuliani says he has advised Trump that there should be "no discussion of pardons," adding that is "something you can decide down the road."
