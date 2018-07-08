'Dead Body Guy' ready to wrap up acting career

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio man who gained fame from playing corpses in television shows and movies is getting ready to say his final "good bye" and retire.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Chuck Lamb says he originally pursued his acting career as a "bucket list thing." He dubbed himself the "Dead Body Guy" in hopes of getting roles and set up a website under that name. His debut was in 2006 on the TV show "What I Like About You."
The 60-year-old former Galloway resident, credited with 11 on-screen deaths, has been profiled by The New York Times and other news outlets. He says he now believes his story of achievement makes people feel good.
Lamb says he would like to be on "The Walking Dead" before retiring to his Florida home.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Just a few steps inside Cincinnati's Museum Center and you're in the World of Chocolate.Full Story >
Just a few steps inside Cincinnati's Museum Center and you're in the World of Chocolate.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >
Four people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on Reading Road in Bond Hill Saturday morning.Full Story >
Four people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on Reading Road in Bond Hill Saturday morning.Full Story >