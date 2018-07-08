Library that eliminated late fees says borrowers return more

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Officials at an Ohio library that eliminated late fees say fewer borrowed materials have become overdue and borrowers have actually returned more overdue materials than in the prior year.
The Dayton Metro Library eliminated late fines Jan. 1, saying the fines weren't very effective at getting people to return materials. The Dayton Daily News reports that borrowed materials not returned after 21 days overdue are now considered lost and the library adds a charge to the borrower's account to replace the materials.
Library officials say eliminating the late fee was partly done because the library was spending more to get late fees than they were collecting. Library Executive Director Tim Kambitsch says staff members now have more opportunities for positive interactions with library patrons.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
